Gloria Allred Meghan Markle's a Royal Catch With Feminist Firepower

Gloria Allred's Happy Prince Harry Landed a Feminist Role Model in Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE

Add Gloria Allred to the list of people pumped for another Royal Wedding in May ... because she's a huge Meghan Markle fan.

The famed women's rights attorney tells TMZ she's stoked Prince Harry's marrying a feminist, and hopes she'll rub off on him. She says Meghan has a chance to truly change the world in her new role ... far beyond just the normal photo ops.

As for Markle's history of fighting for women's equality ... Gloria refers to a story of an 11-year-old Meghan speaking out against a sexist dish soap commercial in 1993 and writing letters to powerful women -- including Allred -- to make a difference.

And it worked. Yeah ... seems like Harry's found a good one.