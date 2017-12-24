Jamie Lynn Spears Pregnant Again

Jamie Lynn Spears just announced she's pregnant and the subtext is all about gratitude over the outcome of what could have been a fatal accident involving her daughter.

Jamie said, "Looks like we are starting off 2018 with another big milestone...sooo happy to announce that Maddie is FINALLY going to be a big sister."

Jamie went on to say ..."2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings."

She's clearly referring to the ATV accident back in February that left 9-year-old Maddie in a coma. There were fears she might not make it or suffer a severe brain injury after the ATV on which she was riding tipped over into water. Maddie was submerged for several minutes, airlifted to a hospital where she was placed on a ventilator.

Maddie miraculously made a complete recovery, so Jamie Lynn and husband Jamie Watson have plenty for which to be grateful.