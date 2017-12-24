Kim Kardashian Ice Queen!!!

Kim Kardashian and Family Hit Up Ice Rink for Christmas Party

Kim Kardashian hit the ice Saturday night for a friends and family outing at a local skating rink.

Kim and company got a special invite from the folks at Compass -- a real estate company that reps many of the Kardashians in their land deals. The Thousand Oaks rink was closed down from 5 to 7 PM so Kim, North West, Saint, Penelope, Kourtney, BF Younes, Scottie and Larsa Pippen, Mohamed Hadid and Travis Barker showed off their skills.

We don't know if they stayed past 7, but if they did they probably had to fork over $15 a head.

We're guessing they can afford it.