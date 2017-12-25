Kardashian XMAS Bash Scott and Younes Together ... All Pregnant Ladies Present

Kardashian Christmas Eve Party Brings Scott Disick and Kourtney's BF Younes Together

Exclusive Details

Kris Jenner took a big chance with her annual XMAS Eve party ... she invited Kourtney's baby daddy and boyfriend and they both came.

The party looked pretty fab and just about everyone showed. In addition to Scott Disick and Younes, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kylie were all front and center. Rob was a no show and we don't know if Kendall made an appearance.

As for Scott and Younes, our party sources say there was no drama, but neither spoke to the other.

We're told Scott was in a good mood and never touched a drop of alcohol.

You don't see Kylie in the video but we're told she was wearing a tight dress and was "obviously pregnant."

Babyface and Toni Braxton both performed. Among the other guests ... Christina Aguilera, Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky, Colton Haynes and Jeff Latham.

BTW ... Sofia Richie wasn't there. Probably a wise move.