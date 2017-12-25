WWE Legend Torrie Wilson Time is Right for XFL ... NFL Is Vulnerable

WWE Legend Torrie Wilson: Time is Right for XFL, NFL Is Vulnerable

Vince McMahon already has a huge cheerleader supporting his bid to relaunch the XFL -- with ex-WWE superstar Torrie Wilson telling TMZ Sports the time to strike the NFL ... is now.

Wilson -- who spent nearly a decade working for the McMahon family biz -- says Vince has learned a lot from his first iteration of the pro football league ... and essentially says he won't fail twice.

Plus, with all the drama surrounding the NFL ... Torrie says, "If there's ever a time to do it, it might be now."

She also has a take on how the XFL should handle the national anthem -- Colin Kaepernick ain't gonna like it.

There's more ... if Vince does resurrect the league, Torrie says she wants a job!

One last thing -- props to Torrie who was helping out at the L.A. Mission.