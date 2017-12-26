Justin Beiber's Pastor Carl Lentz Good Lord He Can Hoop!! ... Running With Jay Williams

Justin Beiber's Pastor Carl Lentz Can Seriously Hoop

Turns out Justin Bieber isn't the best basketball player up at the Hillsong Church ... that honor would go to temple honcho -- and Bieber's spiritual advisor -- Carl Lentz, who seriously has game.

Like, for real.

TMZ Sports got our hands on some video of Lentz in action ... balling along none other than ex-Duke national player of the year Jay Williams, and looking dominant.

Lentz seems to be from the Steph Curry "any range is in range" school of playing, but it's clear he's got a divine (get it?) set of skills.

BTW, Lentz is an actual ball player -- before he got his calling, he was a shooter at NC State. And he still has a lot of NBA friends including Kevin Durant, Tyson Chandler and Kyrie Irving.

Super BTW -- Carl Lentz is 39 and can still dunk. If that doesn't get you to church nothing will.