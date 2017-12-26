Khloe Kardashian Happy New Year ... I'll Be 6 Mo. Preggo Next Week!!!

Khloe Kardashian Will Be Six Months Pregnant New Year's Day

Khloe Kardashian's New Year's resolution apparently includes more transparency ... 'cause she just announced she'll be six months pregnant on the 1st of January.

Khloe tweeted the news on Christmas Day, saying it simply -- "I'll be 6 months next week" ... which, if you take that literally, means she'll be 6 months on New Year's Day.

I'll be 6 months next week 🤰🏼 https://t.co/8F6dvoJqLM — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017

Khloe's confirmation matches up just about perfectly with our own reporting, when TMZ broke the story that she was 3 months pregnant in September.

She also recently posted her first public photo of her baby bump, with BF/baby daddy Tristan Thompson's hands wrapped around her growing belly.

Happy New Year .. see ya in April, kid.