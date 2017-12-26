Lewis Hamilton Shames Nephew For Wearing Princess Dress

Lewis Hamilton To Nephew BOYS DON'T WEAR PRINCESS DRESSES!!!

Lewis Hamilton is in some serious hot water after posting a video in which he seems to shame a grade school-aged male family member for wearing a princess dress.

The video -- which has since been deleted from his social media -- shows Hamilton admonishing the kid, asking him if he asked for the dress for Christmas, then finally shouting at him.

"BOYS DON'T WEAR PRINCESS DRESSES."

The kid seems gleeful about his outfit, but Lewis is visibly disappointed and tells the camera (and his millions of social media followers) all about it.

Since posting the vid, Hamilton has been getting absolutely DESTROYED on Twitter (where the clip is still being circulated) with people accusing him of bullying and humiliating his nephew in front of the world.

We've reached out to Hamilton's reps for a response, so far nothing back.