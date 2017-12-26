Washington Post Heir William Graham Commits Suicide Like Publisher Father

Washington Post Heir William Graham Commits Suicide Like Publisher Father

William Graham -- one of the heirs to the Washington Post-Graham fortune and son to Phil and Katharine Graham -- has died by suicide, much like his father.

The Post published Will's obit Saturday, saying the 69-year-old lawyer died last Wednesday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to his older brother, Donald.

His father, Phil, also committed suicide in 1963 by shooting himself with a shotgun. Will's mother, Katharine, served as primary publisher of the Post for more than 2 decades thereafter.

She played a crucial role in the Post helping bring down President Nixon during the Watergate scandal. She also led the charge in continuing to publish the Pentagon Papers despite being challenged by the U.S. government in court.

Meryl Streep plays Katharine in Steven Spielberg's new movie "The Post." What's even more eerie here ... Will killed himself 6 days after the premiere in D.C., and 2 days before the film's limited release.

RIP