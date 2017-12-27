Landon Collins Apologizes for Calling Teammate Eli Apple 'a Cancer'

Landon Collins Sorry For Calling Eli Apple a Cancer ... That's My Bro!!

N.Y. Giants star Landon Collins is apologizing for his recent comments referring to teammate Eli Apple as "a cancer" ... saying he met with Eli in person and cleared the air.

ICYMI ... Collins ripped into Apple during a radio interview with 98.7 ESPN New York on Tuesday ... saying there's one major problem in the Giants' secondary ... and that's Eli Apple.

"That first-round pick ... he's a cancer," Collins said.

But Collins tweeted out Wednesday morning that he's extended an olive branch to Apple ... and has since apologized to the rest of his teammates.

"I never stop supporting my brother/teammate Eli and the rest of my teammates as we move forward. Just want him to know I'm always here for him."

It's a nice gesture ... but no one REALLY believes these guys can work together again, right?!