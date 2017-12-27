'Real Housewives' Alum Carlton Gebbia Sued for Allegedly Attacking Housekeeper

'Real Housewives' Alum Carlton Gebbia Sued for Allegedly Attacking Housekeeper

EXCLUSIVE

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Carlton Gebbia mopped the floor with her housekeeper, and the maid's now taking her to court ... and she says Gebbia even tried to kill herself.

The housekeeper -- referred to in the lawsuit as Jane Doe -- claims she was hired by Gebbia back in 2011 and toiled for 6 years as a housekeeper/nanny/chauffeur/grocery shopper/assistant.

Jane Doe claims Gebbia was often under the influence of alcohol and repeated physically, verbally and emotionally abusing her, including slapping her. She says 4 months ago, without provocation, a drunken Gebbia attacked her at her Bev Hills home.

She says the trigger was when Jane Doe texted Carlton's husband, David, and said Carlton had broken the TV in the movie room with a baseball bat. Jane Doe says when she tried to calm Carlton down, she became enraged, yelled at her and pushed her so hard, she fell against the door.

She says she was badly injured and was given 2 weeks off. She says the following month, she was fired.

Even more interesting ... the maid says over the last 6 years, Gebbia attempted to harm herself ... she mentions one incident in which she allegedly threw herself off the second story of her home.

We've reached out to Carlton's rep ... who said, "No comment."