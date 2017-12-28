MMA's Gabi Garcia 27 Pounds Overweight for Fight with Old Lady

MMA Star Gabi Garcia Epic Weigh-In Fail ... 27 LBS OVER!!!

Here's women's MMA giant Gabi Garcia ﻿giving new meaning to "missing weight" -- tipping the scales at around 27 POUNDS (~12 kgs) over her target.

Earlier today in Japan, Gabi weighed in at 237 pounds for a Rizin Fighting Federation event in Japan ... making her a full 75 pounds heavier than her opponent, Shinobu Kandori.

Kandori, who's also 21 years older than Garcia, was PISSED -- yelling at her on stage and reportedly calling her a "disgrace" in Japanese. (Fun fact: the UFC record for missing weight is 11 pounds.)

Unclear if the fight's still taking place ... but if it is, gotta think Shinobu's getting Hulk-smashed.