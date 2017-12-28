UCLA's Josh Rosen Can Be Cleveland's Next LeBron ... Says Ex-UCLA Coach

Josh Rosen Can Be Cleveland's Next LeBron, Says Ex-UCLA Coach

EXCLUSIVE

UCLA QB Josh Rosen could mean to the Browns what LeBron James means to the Cavs ... if he's willing to give it 100% -- so says former UCLA football coach Rick Neuheisel.

Rick -- Bruins HC from 2008-2011 -- told us it's only a matter of time before the Browns find their Bron ... so why not Rosen??

"Someone's gonna be the hero of Cleveland -- look what LeBron James did for the Cavaliers. It's all possible. It's just going in there with the right attitude," Neuheisel told TMZ Sports.

Josh is reportedly thinking about going back to UCLA if Cleveland gets the #1 pick in the draft ... but Rick says that's not the right move for Rosen's future.

"This is your turn -- go get it done."