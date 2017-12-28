Eric Dickerson Calls Out Jeff Fisher Rams Sucked When He Left!

Eric Dickerson Calls Out Jeff Fisher for Taking Credit for Rams' Success

Eric Dickerson says if Jeff Fisher thinks he left the Rams in good shape when he was fired he's DEAD WRONG ... telling TMZ Sports the team was in shambles when Fisher exited Hollywood.

Fisher has recently done a little self-back-patting over the Rams' current success, saying in a recent interview he feels at least partly responsible for the team's unbelievable turnaround.

ED thinks this is total BS -- and told us as much during the So. Cal Rams Booster Club event at Rocco's Tavern in Studio City ... essentially explaining why Fisher needs a reality check.

"Do I think he left the team in a good spot,? No I do not. Personally I don't. I don't think he helped Jared Goff at all, I don't think he helped Todd Gurley at all. I don't think he helped the offense at all."

Instead, Dickerson says the credit should go to new head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead.

Full disclosure here, Dickerson and Fisher weren't exactly buddies. As a matter of fact, Eric accused Fisher of banning him from the sidelines last year.

Doesn't seem like he's having that kinda beef with the current regime.