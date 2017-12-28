Tyron Woodley's Mom Emotional Moment After UFC Fighter Buys House for Her

Tyron Woodley's Mom Gets Emotional After UFC Fighter Buys House for Her

EXCLUSIVE

Get your tissues ready ...

Tyron Woodley's mother surprised the UFC champ on the "TMZ Sports" show to thank him for the incredible Xmas gift ... a brand new home in Missouri!!!!

And what ensues is beautiful.

Tyron broke the news about the house on social media over the weekend -- but we hadn't heard from his mom ... until today.

"I'm grateful to god for you," Tyron's mom said ... "You have been an amazing son. You're an awesome man and a great dad."

There's more ... it's emotional.

Make sure to check out more from Tyron (who's co-hosting TMZ Sports tonight!) when the show airs on FS1!