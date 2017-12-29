Jonathan Vilma Says Patriots 'Definitely' Signed James Harrison Just for Intel

Jonathan Vilma Pats Only Signed Harrison for Intel

Jonathan Vilma ain't mincing words when it comes to the Patriots' James Harrison pickup ... saying Steelers intel is "definitely" the only reason Deebo's in New England.

"(Bill) Belichick doesn't need their playbook -- he's like 5-0 against them," Vilma told TMZ Sports at LAX. "What he needs is just the little things."

Jonathan gave us some examples of what those things might be ... and we gotta say, the Saints legend sounds like he knows what he's talking about.

But don't get it twisted -- JV ain't throwing shade on Harrison for making the move ... and he told us why Harrison is still gonna go down as an all-time great in Steel City.