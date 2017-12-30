Stephen Belafonte & Nikki Baby Not Dating ... Xmas Dinner Just Biz

Stephen Belafonte Isn't Dating Nikki Baby, Christmas Dinner Was Business

EXCLUSIVE

Mel B's ex-husband, Stephen Belafonte, hasn't moved on to 'Love & Hip Hop' star Nikki Baby -- even though they grabbed Xmas dinner together ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to Nikki tell us she and Stephen's dinner at Mastro's on Christmas day was just a business meeting to discuss a shoe line he's developing with her.

While they left in the same SUV ... we're told they were simply following behind another group that had joined them inside. Stephen brought some of his associates, and Nikki brought hers ... in other words, they didn't dine alone.

Even though Stephen's officially a single guy now ... we're told there's no romance here.