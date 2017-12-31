Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumors with Bagel Explanation

Kendall Jenner is NOT the 4th Kardashian who's expecting a bundle of joy -- she's just got a bun in the oven ... otherwise known as a bagel.
Kendall posted a mirror selfie Saturday and almost immediately had to respond to rumors that she was pregnant. Her slim figure looked a bit more hourglass-like in the pic, and people sorta lost their s***.
As it turns out, Kendall isn't preggo -- she's just fan of the doughy goodness that are bagels.
i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs— Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017
No harm, no foul. We all get our nosh on ... even models. Carry on, everyone.