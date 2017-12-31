Kyle Richards, Bethenny Frankel Shopping Therapy in Aspen

Kyle Richards and Bethenny Frankel Shopping in Aspen after Burglary

Kyle Richards had a fellow "Housewife" with whom she could commiserate ... as she processes the burglary that left her jewelry box empty.

Kyle and Bethenny Frankel were in Aspen Saturday, bundled up and shopping at Gorsuch ... a high-end ski apparel store.

TMZ broke the story ... Kyle and hubby Mauricio Umansky had their Encino home hit over XMAS and the thieves cleaned her out and stole more than $1 million worth of bling.

As for Bethenny ... she's been in a never-ending custody war with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.