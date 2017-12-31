Mariah Carey New Year's Eve Redemption

Mariah Carey Redeems Herself With New Year's Eve Performance

Mariah Carey took the stage once again during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve ... and this year the performance was seemingly flawless.

Mimi braved the frigid temps in Times Square Sunday -- where she was joined by about a million people -- and performed "So Faithfully" and "Hero." Carey's vocals went uninterrupted, a total 180 from last year's disaster.

TMZ broke the story -- Mariah completed soundcheck earlier in the day without any issues -- it appears that practice made perfect.