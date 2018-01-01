Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim, Kanye and Others Captured in Awesome New Year's Eve Photos

The stars were out in force on New Year's eve -- some working and some partying -- and the pics are fantastic.
Check out Demi Lovato and Rae Sremmurd performing at the Fountainbleau in Miami Beach. Trey Songz hosted a party at Rockwell nightclub in Miami. The Beckhams hung as a family, while John and Chrissy Tiegen rang in the New Year in Japan.
Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke— mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018
Kim and Kanye celebrated with a Snapchat kiss. And Mariah finally got the tea she was seeking during her performance with Ryan Seacrest.