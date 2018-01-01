Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim, Kanye and Others Captured in Awesome New Year's Eve Photos

Cristiano, Kim, Kanye and Company Captured in Awesome New Year's Eve Photos

The stars were out in force on New Year's eve -- some working and some partying -- and the pics are fantastic.

Check out Demi Lovato and Rae Sremmurd performing at the Fountainbleau in Miami Beach. Trey Songz hosted a party at Rockwell nightclub in Miami. The Beckhams hung as a family, while John and Chrissy Tiegen rang in the New Year in Japan.

Mariah Carey asking for hot tea during her NYE performance pic.twitter.com/IHOxdCoIke — mariah carey archive (@mariaharchive) January 1, 2018

Kim and Kanye celebrated with a Snapchat kiss. And Mariah finally got the tea she was seeking during her performance with Ryan Seacrest.