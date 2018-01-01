TMZ

Cristiano, Kim, Kanye and Company Captured in Awesome New Year's Eve Photos

1/1/2018 7:29 AM PST

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kim, Kanye and Others Captured in Awesome New Year's Eve Photos

The stars were out in force on New Year's eve -- some working and some partying -- and the pics are fantastic.

Check out Demi Lovato and Rae Sremmurd performing at the Fountainbleau in Miami Beach.  Trey Songz hosted a party at Rockwell nightclub in Miami.  The Beckhams hung as a family, while John and Chrissy Tiegen rang in the New Year in Japan.

Kim and Kanye celebrated with a Snapchat kiss.  And Mariah finally got the tea she was seeking during her performance with Ryan Seacrest

