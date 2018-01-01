TMZ

Drake, Bella Hadid Celebrate Dave Chappelle's New Year's Eve Concert

1/1/2018 8:03 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Celebs were out in force Sunday night to celebrate 2 things ... a new year, and Dave Chappelle's performance at the L.A. Forum.

A slew of stars showed up at Delilah in West Hollywood following Dave's comedy show, including Stevie Wonder and Bobby Brown, who apparently lost weight with the help of his BBQ sauce.

Comedian Jeff Ross praised the losing Cleveland Browns for their consistency ... which is hilarious.

Also on hand ... Bella Hadid, Michael Strahan, Tony Gonzalez, Drake, Odell Beckham Jr., and Johnny Manziel

