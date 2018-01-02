2 Chainz Still Considering Suing Walmart Over Dabbin' Santa Sweaters

2 Chainz says he's still on the fence over taking Walmart to court for allegedly ripping off his Dabbin' Santa sweaters ... but sounds like he's leaning toward a phone call to his lawyers.
We got the rapper at LAX and asked if he was following through on his thinly-veiled threat to sue Walmart for selling sweaters that look almost identical to his OG concept from 2015.
🤔🤔😡😤Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn't get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway. We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time 🙏🏿...That being said it's gone be a Jolly Holly Xmas #WALMARTGONEBUYMEAHOUSE #WALMARTGONEBUYMEACAR #Walmartgonegiveback2mycommunity #WALMARTGONEMAKEMEASTAR. 😆🤣gotta lil ring to it mite lay dat bihhh down later tonight when I get to the studio
He doesn't completely reveal his plans, dropping "we'll see" a few times -- and added his sweaters are all about charity. The insinuation is clear: What the hell is Walmart doing with the cash from theirs?
Bottom line on the lawsuit -- 2 Chainz told us turnabout is fair play.