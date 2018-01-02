Coachella The Weeknd & Eminem Join Beyonce As Headliners

Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem To Headline Coachella

Breaking News

Beyoncé will be joined by The Weeknd and Eminem as headliners for the upcoming Coachella Music Festival.

The always anticipated lineup dropped Tuesday ... and there are a TON of heavy-hitters. Including Kygo, HAIM, Post Malone, ODESZA, Migos, Cardi B, Portugal The Man, Miguel, SZA and Tyler, The Creator.

Beyonce was supposed to headline last year's Coachella but pulled out because of her pregnancy. Lady Gaga took her place.

Coachella is set to take place over the span of two weekends in April.