Candice Swanepoel Displays Baby Bump on Brazilian Vacation

Candice Swanepoel is used to showing off her curves in a bikini, but it was a different one catching people's eyes on Monday in Brazil ... her growing baby bump!

The Victoria's Secret Angel took a stroll in Trancoso, Brazil proudly showing off her new bun in the oven. Her partner, Hermann Nicoli, is Brazilian, which explains why the South African model was down there.

She already has a 1-year-old son, Anaca, with Nicoli. Unclear how far along she is. Candice announced she was preggo in December.