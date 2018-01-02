TMZ

LaMelo Ball Leaving For Lithuania ... Today!

1/2/2018 10:38 AM PST

It's go time ... 16-year-old LaMelo Ball has announced he's leaving for Lithuania today to begin his new career as a pro basketball player! 

Guessing his 19-year-old brother, LiAngelo﻿, will join him on the flight -- they're both expected to make their debut for Prienu Vytautas on January 9. 

Unclear if their father LaVar Ball will join them on the flight -- or stay in the U.S. to run the Big Baller Brand. 

What we do know ... Prienu Vytautas is excited for the Balls -- with head coach Virginijus Seskus telling ESPN he expects the guys to "play a lot" once they touch down.

