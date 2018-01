Baby Tyler in 'The Hangover' 'Memba Him?!

Baby Tyler in 'The Hangover' 'Memba Him?!

Grant Holmquist and his sister Avery are best known for playing the adorable baby Tyler aka Carlos -- opposite Zach Galifianakis as their paternal carrier Alan -- in the 2009 party movie "The Hangover." Guess what they both look like now!