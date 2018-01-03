Karl Malone Bottle-Smashin' with Bobby Roode ... on WWE Smackdown

"The Mailman" delivered in his return to the squared circle Tuesday night ... shakin' his hips and smashin' water bottles Stone Cold Steve Austin-style on "WWE SmackDown."

It all went down after the show's final match -- when Karl Malone slid into the ring to celebrate with WWE superstar Bobby Roode﻿, in video posted by ProWrestlingSheet.

The NBA legend toasted Roode before joining him for his signature "glorious" pose -- and he crushed it.

Malone made some appearances with WCW back in the day -- most famously lockin' up with Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman -- so we can't say we're too surprised.

Eat your heart out, Triple H.