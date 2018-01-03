Rob Gronkowski I'm a Comedian Now ... On Showtime!

Rob Gronkowski: I'm a Comedian Now ... On Showtime!

Breaking News

Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for the comedic stylings ... of Rob Gronkowski!

The New England Patriots tight end -- who's dabbled in comedy before -- is launching his own comedy special called, "Unsportsmanlike Comedy with Rob Gronkowski" ... which debuts Friday on Showtime.

Gronk will do some standup -- and host a handful of other comedians including ex-SNL cast member Finesse Mitchell and John Caparulo.

Looks like there will also be some chicks dressed as refs ... if refs wore striped bathing suits.

Gronk roasted David Ortiz last year in Boston ... so, he's got some experience.

Remember to tip your waitress.