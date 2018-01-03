TMZ

UFC's Rose Namajunas Advice for the Ball Bros: Here's How You Survive Lithuania

1/3/2018 2:45 PM PST

LiAngelo & LaMelo Ball Get Lithuania Survival Advice from UFC's Rose Namajunas

Listen up, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball -- now that you're official residents of Lithuania, we're hookin' you up with a superstar athlete who can tell you all about your new country!

UFC champ Rose Namajunas has been out there a bunch to visit her Mom's Lithuanian fam ... and told TMZ Sports exactly what they gotta do. 

Avoid -- all the booze and partying.

Enjoy -- a) the basketball-loving Lithuanian fans b) the fact that people speak English pretty well and c) the smokin' hot chicks.

Bottom line -- Gelo and Melo should be fine ... if they only ball out on the hardwood.

