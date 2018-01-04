'Little Women: LA' Star Briana Renee Files for Divorce, Claims Drunken Abuse

'Little Women: LA' Star Briana Files for Divorce Claims Abuse, Death Threats and Much Worse

EXCLUSIVE

"Little Women: LA" star Briana Renee is divorcing her husband and dropping some heinous accusations against him, including abuse, death threats and bestiality ... TMZ has learned.

Briana filed to divorce Matt Grundhoffer, her husband of more than 2 1/2 years, citing irreconcilable differences. As we first reported, Briana and Matt separated in November. She wants child and spousal support, according to the docs.

She also filed for a restraining order last month and in the docs, obtained by TMZ, Briana says Grundhoffer verbally abused her at least twice in November -- calling her a "c**t" and a "worthless bitch" ... and threatened to take their 1-year-old son, Maverick.

Briana claims Matt is frequently drunk, and threatens violence when he is. For instance, in April 2017 he threatened to "kill everyone in the house" and in June, he implied he was going to kill himself ... according to docs.

Most disturbing are the messages between Grundhoffer and another woman, which Briana claims she found. In the docs, she says they were "sexually explicit and disturbing" ... and allegedly "involved bestiality and proposals of sex acts with minor children, including the proposal of sex acts with Matthew's minor child, age 12, from a previous relationship."

The judge granted the restraining order -- Matt has to stay 100 yards away from Briana and their son. Briana's also been awarded full custody for now. We reached out to Matt ... so far, no word back.