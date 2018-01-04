Michael B. Jordan Escaped From NYC Before 'Bomb Cyclone'

Michael B. Jordan I Escaped the 'Bomb Cyclone,' Barely!!!

1/4/2018 3:38 PM PST

Michael B. Jordan is positive climate change is the real deal, escaping NYC juuuust before the so-called "bomb cyclone" shut down the city.

The "Black Panther" star says he spent 3 long hours on the tarmac at JFK before his plane eventually took off for LAX, where we got him Thursday.

After getting a taste of the storm, and barely making it out, MBJ told us there's definitely reason to be concerned for homeless people across the Northeast.