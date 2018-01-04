Michael B. Jordan I Escaped the 'Bomb Cyclone,' Barely!!!

Michael B. Jordan Escaped From NYC Before 'Bomb Cyclone'

EXCLUSIVE

Michael B. Jordan is positive climate change is the real deal, escaping NYC juuuust before the so-called "bomb cyclone" shut down the city.

The "Black Panther" star says he spent 3 long hours on the tarmac at JFK before his plane eventually took off for LAX, where we got him Thursday.

After getting a taste of the storm, and barely making it out, MBJ told us there's definitely reason to be concerned for homeless people across the Northeast.