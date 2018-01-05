Baker Mayfield Hits 2nd Clippers Game with Hot Chick, Definitely Dating

Baker Mayfield 2nd Clippers Game with Hot Chick ... Definitely Dating

Wanna know how we know Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield's dating the new hot blonde chick he took to the Clippers game (AGAIN) last night???

Look at the way she's holding his stomach in their courtside couples pic. You know any two people who pose like that who aren't dating??? Exactly ...

So, here's the deal ... the woman is 27-year-old IG model Emily Wilkinson -- who also sat with Baker at the Clips game on Tuesday night. He cooked her breakfast the next morning and she posted the video on social media.

Fast forward to Thursday ... there they were again. Totally dating, right?

There's more ... the future NFL quarterback met with Odell Beckham Jr. during the game and they seemed to get along pretty well. Future teammates?!?

Not bad for a Thursday night.