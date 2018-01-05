'Deadpool' Star Morena Baccarin Settles Custody War with Ex-Husband

EXCLUSIVE

Morena Baccarin won a big victory in her custody war ... she's settled up with her ex-husband after a nasty fight, and he's agreed to move to New York rather than fight to keep their child in L.A.

Director Austin Chick filed for divorce in 2015, this after Morena began dating actor Ben McKenzie. She became pregnant around the same time divorce docs were filed.

The couple divorced, but were not able to resolve their custody and property issues. Austin wanted to stay in L.A. with their 4-year-old son but she wanted to live in New York for professional reasons. She had been filming "Gotham" which was shot in NYC.

According to the new settlement, Morena can stay in New York with their son and Austin will move there. They will share custody.

We've learned Morena agreed to pay 1 more year of support to Austin at a rate of $5,000 a month. She'll also pay him $3,500 a month in child support.