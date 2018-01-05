TMZ

Ric Flair Sorry, Julio Jones ... Georgia's Gonna Beat Bama's Ass!!!

1/5/2018 1:19 PM PST

Ric Flair: I Love Julio Jones, But Georgia's Gonna Beat Bama's Ass!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Ric Flair just unleashed an EPIC rallying call for the Georgia Bulldogs -- telling his bro, Julio Jones, that his 'Bama squad is getting mauled in the national championship game!

"I love you Julio, but Georgia's gonna beat your ass, Alabama!!"

The Nature Boy's pretty tight with Julio -- a former Tide star -- but says he's riding with the Dawgs ... especially since Julio's "gonna be in L.A. kickin' the Rams' ass" anyway.

So, in 2 minutes of classic Naitch, the pro wrestling legend shouts out Georgia's stars ... and lets 'em know he's gonna be in their corner when they style and profile on Alabama.  

WOOOOOO!!!

