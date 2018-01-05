Todd Gurley Hits L.A. Nightclub 2 Days Before Playoff Game

Todd Gurley had a big Thursday night -- hitting up the Clippers game and then Warwick nightclub ... just 2 days before the Rams take the field against the Falcons in the NFL playoffs.

TMZ Sports was at Warwick (one of the hottest celebrity spots in town) when we saw Gurley cruising in around 11:30 PM. He's such a big star in L.A., all he had to do was nod at the bouncer to get inside.

No word on when he left or if he even had a sip of alcohol (guessing he didn't) ... he may have just been stopping by to say hi to a friend.

Of course, the Rams play ATL in the Wild Card Round on Saturday -- and if Gurley, who's on fire right now, runs over the Falcons, no one will care about his night habits.

If they lose, however ...