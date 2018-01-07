Ben Affleck Rides Hot BMW Motorcycle Before Golden Globes

Ben Affleck Undercover Before Golden Globes

Ben Affleck engaged in a sizable cover-up Saturday as he tooled around L.A.

Ben -- who loves his hogs -- was cruising around Brentwood on his BMW S1000 RR Superbike. It was designed to complete in the Superbike World Championships, but went into commercial production.

It's unclear if Ben's gonna hit up the Golden Globes Sunday night. He's taken heat in the sexual harassment movement and by all accounts there will be pointed references to the scandal throughout the evening.

It will be an interesting night.