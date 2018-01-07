Golden Globes 2018 Draped in Black For 'Time's Up' Movement

Lots of women in Hollywood are showing up in solidarity for the 75th Golden Globe Awards -- dressed in all black ... and appearing with activists, including the founder of #MeToo.

Scores of actresses and their guests left their hotels for the Beverly Hilton hotel draped in a variety of black dresses and outfits.

Some big actresses have formed the activist group, Time's Up, and penned an open letter. Among them ... Meryl Streep, Reese Witherspoon, Debra Messing, Shonda Rhimes, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Sarah Jessica Parker ﻿and Michelle Williams, who brought #MeToo founder Tarana Burke ﻿as her guest.

The blackout was staged as a protest of sorts, but it's also an effort to raise money for a legal defense fund for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace. As of Sunday, the group had already raised upwards of $15 million, with a goal of at least $16 mil.

As we reported ... wearing black to the Golden Globes was a pretty common fashion choice prior to 2018. Unclear who wore black for what reason, aside from those in Time's Up.