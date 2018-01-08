Senator Elizabeth Warren Sidesteps Questions About Oprah for President

Senator Elizabeth Warren Sidesteps Questions About Oprah 2020 Presidential Run

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Elizabeth Warren loves Oprah Winfrey for sure, but it's apparent she's not ready to throw her support behind O for a 2020 Presidential run.

We got the Massachusetts Senator Monday at Reagan National Airport in D.C. and gave her several openings to echo the sentiment held by a number of people after Oprah's historic Golden Globes speech, but she wouldn't go there.

She was more direct on the subject of the current President, saying Trump has no one to blame but himself for books like 'Fire and Fury,' because his own words give credibility to Michael Wolff's claims.