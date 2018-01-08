LeBron James Blasts Racist H&M Ad 'We Ain't Going for It'

LeBron James Blasts Racist H&M Ad, 'We Ain't Going for It'

Breaking News

LeBron James ain't havin' none of that racist H&M clothing ad featuring a black kid in a sweatshirt that reads, "Coolest Monkey in the Jungle" ... telling the clothing company, "U got us all wrong!"

After stars like Diddy and The Weeknd blasted the company for the insanely racially-insensitive ad -- King James weighed in with the most positive (yet condemning) statement yet.

"@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up!"

"Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied!"

"We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that's what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!! #LiveLaughLove❤️ #LoveMyPeople"

As for H&M, the company pulled the ad and apologized -- and pulled the item from their stores.