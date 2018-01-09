TMZ

1/9/2018 7:44 AM PST

'Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Love From Hot 5th Harmony Singer

'Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa is an overnight celebrity -- and the proof? He's already getting love from one of the hottest singers in the world, 5th Harmony's Dinah Jane.

After his National Championship heroics, Dinah reached out to Tua -- who's Polynesian just like she is -- to tweet some love in the QB's direction.

"Wow!!!! The turnover was crazy to watch 😱😱 had everybody’s jaw dropped! congrats @Tuaamann_ way to come through with the win man !!! Love seeing polys on the rise ✊🏽 leggooo xx"

Not a bad way to start your Tuesday morning! 

He's also getting love from stars like UFC champ Max Holloway and ex-'Bama running back Mark Ingram

Get used to it pal. 

