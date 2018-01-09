'Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Love From Hot 5th Harmony Singer

'Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa Gets Love From 5th Harmony Singer ... It's Beginning

'Bama QB Tua Tagovailoa is an overnight celebrity -- and the proof? He's already getting love from one of the hottest singers in the world, 5th Harmony's Dinah Jane.

After his National Championship heroics, Dinah reached out to Tua -- who's Polynesian just like she is -- to tweet some love in the QB's direction.

"Wow!!!! The turnover was crazy to watch 😱😱 had everybody’s jaw dropped! congrats @Tuaamann_ way to come through with the win man !!! Love seeing polys on the rise ✊🏽 leggooo xx"

Not a bad way to start your Tuesday morning!

He's also getting love from stars like UFC champ Max Holloway and ex-'Bama running back Mark Ingram.

Get used to it pal.