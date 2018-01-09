Anna Faris Family Trip to Disneyland!!!

Anna Faris and Boyfriend Michael Barrett Take Jack to Disneyland

Anna Faris and her new modern fam bam are one happy bunch ... so, why not hit up the Happiest Place on Earth?!

Anna, her boyfriend Michael Barrett and her son, Jack, hit up Disneyland Sunday for a fun family outing. Jack hopped on Michael's shoulders for a ride (Jack's getting used to that by now) but no doubt he cracked a bigger smile on the actual rides. Michael's son was also there.

They hit up the Tea Cups and the Matterhorn, and when it was time to chow down, the bunch hit up Storytellers Cafe at the Grand Californian Hotel.

They all bolted the park around 5ish ... a good day's work.