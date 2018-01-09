E! Exec Defends Decision to Pay Catt Sadler Less than Jason Kennedy

Catt Sadler E! Exec Defends Decision To Pay Her Less than Jason Kennedy

An NBC exec who oversees the E! television network is calling BS on Debra Messing and others who have criticized E! for paying a female anchor less than her male counterpart.

Frances Berwick, who oversees E! and other lifestyle brands, just came out publicly and drew a line in the sand ... saying it's absolutely appropriate to pay different people different salaries.

Catt Sadler quit E! after learning her counterpart on E! News, Jason Kennedy, was making double what she made.

You'll recall on Sunday Messing challenged Giuliana Rancic, saying Catt got a raw deal.

Berwick told TV critics Tuesday, "There is a lot of misinformation out there. Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy had different roles and therefore different salaries. Catt was focused on daytime. Jason Kennedy is on prime, evening news, plus red carpet."

She went on ... "Our employees' salaries are based on their roles and their expertise, regardless of gender. So we wish Catt well, but I hope that sets the record straight on that."

Here's what Berwick didn't address ... can 2 people with the same job get paid differently based on their abilities to draw viewers?