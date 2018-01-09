Cowboys' Cole Beasley Releases Rap Single, Name Drops Dak, Jerry Jones

Cowboys' Cole Beasley Drops Rap Single ... Shouts Out Dak, Jerry

Dallas Cowboys WR Cole Beasley ... can rap.

The 28-year-old slot receiver just dropped the first single from his new album. It's called "80 Stings" and Cole hits on everything from Dak Prescott's throwing ability to his professional relationship with Jerry Jones.

He also addresses the fact he's a white rapper -- and how nobody expected him to have real rap skills.

"Who knew, huh? White dude rappin' too tough."

Spoiler: He's pretty good.

Beasley is dead serious about hip-hop and even started his own record company, ColdNation Records, to put his music out.

Some of the lyrics from the track ...

"Can’t snap a necklace up off me, cuz I don’t have one. Spent that on college funds for both my sons ... but that’s 4 accounts I’m accounting for. Another 2 that’s yet to come, yes I have enough."

"I’m bossed out but Sunday, Jerry’s boss now when I ball out, I’m a dog when Dak get the ball out."