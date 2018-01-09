Hold Your Horses It's Too Damn Cold to Be Outside ... Even They Know That!

1/9/2018 12:58 PM PST

Horses Immediately Regret Going Out in the Snow

What did one horse quickly say to the other while trotting out into some snow? ... RETREAT!!!!

That's must've been what these two steeds were thinking when they were released from their stalls in Howell, Michigan -- covered in horsey coats, no less -- into some deep snow.

They didn't make it more than 20 feet before realizing how cold it was ... and then bolting back inside.

We're guessing these sturdy stallions come from Mister Ed or BoJack Horseman's family tree ... as opposed to Trigger or Little Blackie's lineage.