Nick Saban to Bama: GIMME THAT FIGHT SONG, Leads Locker Room Celebration!

Nick Saban: GIMME THAT BAMA FIGHT SONG ... Locker Room Turn Up!

How did Nick Saban celebrate his 6th National Championship? PARTY IN THE BAMA LOCKER ROOM!

The man who launched the legend of Tua Tagovailoa rallied up his team in following the 26-23 victory over Georgia on Monday and led a spirited rendition of the Bama fight song.

It's a pretty awesome sight ... even if Saban's been through it before.

For some reason, Terrell Owens was with the team and soaked up the awesome moments. See -- he finally knows what it's like to be in a winning locker room!

Congrats!