Oprah 2020 Merchandise Already on Sale with So Many Options

For those ready to hop on the Oprah for President train -- even though she hasn't announced she's running -- the time is now to make it official by scooping up some merch to wear or plaster on your car.

TMZ did a quick search for Oprah 2020 gear online and found so many items for sale already -- hats, t-shirts, sweatshirts, tanks, buttons, coffee mugs, bumper stickers, pencils, glassware, handmade bags and then some!

Some of the clothing items even suggest a running mate for O ... Tom Hanks!

Product demand's only going to increase as the hype around an Oprah candidacy does, so get 'em while they're hot.

Just don't go to Oprah2020.com for your gear ... it's not ready yet.