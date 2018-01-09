Steve Kerr LaVar Ball Is 'Kardashian of NBA' ... Stop Following Him!!

Steve Kerr Says LaVar Ball Is 'Kardashian of NBA,' Stop Following Him!!

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says it's a damn shame LaVar Ball﻿ has gotten as big as the Kardashians ﻿... and he's taking aim at everyone who's let that happen.

"Somewhere, I guess in Lithuania, LaVar Ball is laughing at all of us," Kerr told reporters before the Warriors game on Monday.

"People are eating out of his hands for no apparent reason, other than he's become like the Kardashian of the NBA or something."

Steve added that everything LaVar spouts -- including saying the Lakers don't wanna play for his former assistant, Luke Walton -- is "complete nonsense" ... and ain't worthy of media coverage.

Guessing LaVar's gonna have something to say about this ... remember, he told TMZ Sports he HATES when the Balls are compared to the Kardashian clan.