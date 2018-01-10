Quavo I Didn't Lose Money to Drake ... Look, I Got Proof!!

Quavo Says He Didn't Lose Money to Drake on Georgia vs. Alabama Bet

Looks like Drake flashin' stacks was all for show ... 'cause Quavo tells TMZ Sports ZERO cash was on the line in his Georgia-Bama bet with 6 God.

You remember the video -- Drake lost his mind after 'Bama pulled off the upset ... and made it seem like he was ready to collect from Quavo.

But, Quavo says that ain't the case -- "it was a friendly bet, that's all."

So ... what's the deal with the "Huncho Jack chips with dip?"

Well, Huncho Jack's an alias for Quavo from his new album with Travis Scott ... and Migos actually have their own signature chips. Quavo says a dip's coming soon -- and Drake wants a taste!

Bottom line, though -- Quavo kept his stacks. And they're HUGE.