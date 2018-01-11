Oprah She's Got Presidential Experience ... From High School!

Oprah's Got Presidential Experience Already ... From High School

Oprah Winfrey might not be a politician, but she's got experience as president ... and she even won the popular vote!!!

No surprise here, but TMZ has learned Oprah was super active in student government and extracurricular activities at Tennessee's East Nashville High School where she graduated in 1971.

According to her yearbook, O was president of 2 different clubs during her time in H.S. -- the Drama Club and the National Forensics League -- and served as VP of the student council her senior year. She was also on the Honor Society.

And just like nowadays, Oprah had the admiration of her peers, too ... being voted "most popular" her senior year.

Wonder if Trump still thinks he can beat her after hearing that?